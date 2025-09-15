Class 7 student found dead under suspicious circumstances in Arunachal school

A Class 7 student was found hanging in the bathroom of a school in Mani, Doimukh, under Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, September 15.

The incident has shocked the students as well as the school authorities, raising questions over whether it was a case of suicide or occurred under suspicious circumstances, as the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Police immediately launched an inquiry and have summoned the school warden for questioning. Authorities are examining all possible angles, including institutional negligence, mental health concerns, and other circumstantial factors surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has also sparked concerns among parents and guardians about student safety and supervision within residential schools in the region.