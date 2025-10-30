CM Khandu inaugurates Arunachal Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet 2025

Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the two-day Arunachal Pradesh Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2025 in Itanagar today.

The event, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Commerce, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aims to connect local producers, exporters, investors, and buyers from India and abroad to explore trade and investment opportunities in the state.

In his inaugural address, Khandu lauded the ICC—celebrating its centenary year—for partnering with the state government in promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a growing hub for organic, natural, and value-based products. “This Meet is not just a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the state’s immense potential, Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s rich biodiversity, unique agro-climatic conditions, and traditional craftsmanship offer significant export opportunities in products like kiwi, mandarin oranges, large cardamom, ginger, and pineapple. He emphasized the government’s vision to transform the state from a production-based to an export-oriented economy.

Khandu outlined several initiatives undertaken in partnership with national agencies such as APEDA to identify exportable products, upgrade agri-infrastructure, and enhance international branding. He credited improved connectivity—road, rail, air, and digital—in the last decade for opening new export avenues and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the support.

Citing successful examples, the Chief Minister mentioned the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet held in Tawang, which connected over 350 farmers and 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with global buyers, and the MoU between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and Lulu Hypermarket LLC that facilitated orange and pumpkin exports to Gulf nations.

He also spoke about partnerships with the ITBP and the Indian Army, which have strengthened the rural economy by creating institutional markets for local produce.

Emphasizing industrial growth, Khandu highlighted the Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025 as a roadmap for sustainable development through skill-building, investment facilitation, and entrepreneurship. He also referred to various incentives like transport and interest subsidies, and insurance support for resource-based industries.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has simplified Udyam registration for MSMEs and enhanced the role of District Industries Centres (DICs) to offer advisory, credit, and market linkage support, thereby improving the ease of doing business.

“Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a crucial link between India’s domestic markets and global value chains,” Khandu said. “Sustainable trade and investment are not just about profit; they are about people, progress, and partnership.”

He thanked the Indian Chamber of Commerce, partner organizations, and stakeholders for their efforts and expressed confidence that the RBSM 2025 will usher in a new era of economic opportunity and collaboration for Arunachal Pradesh.