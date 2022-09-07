Criticizing Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu for not initiating a thorough probe into the allegations of corruption, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) stated that “this is a very unfortunate precedent developing in the state. The Chief Minister, being the head of the government should be confident enough to initiate a systematic and thorough probe of the allegations through different committees headed by retired or sitting judges”.

“It is very unfortunate that the cost of litigations in the country has become too expensive for any poor and honest citizens to knock the door of the judiciary”, added PPA.

"Every home in the state of Arunachal must be using the word corruption as the movement against it seems to have been kicked off by the much-publicized Arunachal Against Corruption which is a small non-registered Organization of volunteers," said PPA while reacting to the movement started by the Arunachal based NGO Arunachal Against Corruption.

PPA also asserted that any public queries on the accountability of the government in power cannot just be brushed aside as politically motivated. “It is being observed that for every allegation of gross misappropriations of public money on various high profile cases like the 142 crores power scam, Panchayat Fund Scam and misuse of CAMPA fund, the Chief Minister tells the complainants to challenge him in the Court”, it added.

The People’s Party also said that just brushing aside the grievous allegations as politically motivated and challenging the complainants to fight it out through expensive court battles doesn't make an accused person clean and honest.

“The onus lies on the Chief Minister to realize how confident the people of the state are in his continuing leadership of the state”, said PPA.

“It is also unfortunate that the state is bereft of any opposition leaders who should have raised these issues of public interest in the Assembly”.

The People's Party of Arunachal stated while supporting the initiative of Arunachal Against Corruption that this should be very clear to all of us that “Corruption as a phenomenon never takes the bottoms up approach but always the top-down approach.”

“That should make it very clear why our Hon'ble Chief Minister is under numerous charges of corruption on various issues running into crores”.

“The burden of upholding the spirit of collective responsibility in a democratically elected government rests much more on the leader heading the government as its Chief Minister”, PPA continued in a press statement.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh must be grateful to any organizations who are taking up the issues of corruption which is growing rampantly in the state”.