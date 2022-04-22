On Thursday, regarding the Sol Dodum dharna and the submission of Memorandum to the chief minister and home minister, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that he has not read the MoU yet and will surely look into it. After seeing the mass protest regarding the demand to provide clean water in Seppa township, he directed the concerned minister to look into the matter. The Chief Engineer was sent for on-ground verification and the report will be shared soon.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu also speaks on various issues while talking to the media. Chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh announced that the two Northeastern states will form district-level committees to resolve the longstanding border disputes in a time-bound manner. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have decided to constitute 12 district-level committees each in both the states, on the lines of the Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute resolution mechanism.

Responding to the issue of road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh CM stated, “Arunachal Pradesh is a hilly area and the monsoon started earlier this year. Due to the heavy rain, the young mountain of Himalayas became fragile but the construction and development work is underway. Deputy Commissioners and disaster management officers are working with full spirit to combat the issue”.