Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened his first Cabinet meeting to lay the groundwork for a transformative agenda aimed at developing a "Viksit Arunachal" over the next five years. The new government has pledged to build on the foundations laid by Khandu's previous administration, focusing on a comprehensive suite of reforms.

The Cabinet rolled out Reforms 3.0, identifying 24 citizen-centric initiatives to drive this transformation. These initiatives span various sectors, with a top priority accorded to governance reforms. The government aims to achieve 100 per cent digitalization of the Finance and Planning Departments, ensuring that all government payments are conducted through digital modes. Additionally, a bottom-up planning process will be initiated to create district-level consultative Vision Plans.

To enhance last-mile service delivery, the offices of Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will be strengthened. A Committee of Secretaries will be established to review existing compliances and recommend steps to improve the ease of living and doing business, including the repeal of outdated laws.

One of the major decisions taken was the creation of a Golden Repository of citizen data to facilitate proactive scheme enrolment with minimal or no enrolment processes. The formation of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA) will serve as a policy think tank to drive innovation in governance and enable socio-economic transformation. An Administrative Reforms Commission will also be constituted to examine and recommend improvements in organizational structure, recruitment, and staffing policies, aiming for a lean, efficient, and technology-driven administration.

Connectivity is a major focus, with the Cabinet resolving to ensure 100% physical and digital connectivity to all unconnected villages and administrative headquarters. A detailed action plan will be prepared to achieve this goal. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the government will develop an implementation roadmap to ensure universal access to education, improve learning outcomes, and enhance teacher training. Policies to encourage top educational institutions to establish campuses in Arunachal Pradesh and increased participation of community-based organizations, NGOs, and other CSOs in the education sector were also announced. The Dulari Kanya Scheme will be revamped to provide incentives for every girl child from Arunachal Pradesh to enroll in graduation or professional courses.

An ambitious action plan was also unveiled to enable 21,000 women to become "Lakhpati Didis" over the next five years, earning an annual income of more than Rs. 1,00,000. Additionally, a new farm-to-fork Agricultural and Horticultural Policy will be formulated to unlock the agri-allied sector's potential. The Chief Minister Social Security Scheme will be revamped to ensure wider and timely coverage of beneficiaries, including widows, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals. The government will work towards 100% saturation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for all schemes, ensuring targeted and timely payments to beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also decided to create a Digital Asset Inventory for all public infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and Anganwadi Kendras, to ensure proper planning and utilization of public assets. A new Master Plan will be developed to make the Itanagar-Naharlagun twin capital city future-ready and improve urban livability.

To address youth aspirations, the government will prepare annual recruitment calendars for all departmental vacancies and launch the SEE Trinity (Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Employment) initiative to provide over 25,000 employment and self-employment opportunities in the next five years. The Arunachal Olympic Sports Mission will also be launched to support sportspersons from the state in the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games. A comprehensive Youth Policy focusing on education, skilling, health, entrepreneurial aspirations, community involvement, and governance participation will be introduced.

To attract investment, a new Arunachal Industrial Policy will be introduced, dovetailing with the UNNATI Scheme launched by the Government of India. New policies for handlooms and handicrafts, including the "One Tribe, One Weave Mission," will be notified to protect and promote indigenous textiles and handicrafts, providing enhanced incomes for artisans and market linkages. A new Tourism Policy will also be launched, encompassing film, farm, wine, and eco-tourism, as well as homestays, to provide holistic experiences for tourists and create employment opportunities for the youth.

The Cabinet has recommended the appointment of a Pro-tem Speaker and the commencement of the first Assembly Session of the 8th Legislative Assembly on June 14, 2024, for the swearing-in of Members of the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh and the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.