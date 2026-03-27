CM Pema Khandu appreciates theatre-based anti-ragging initiative in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated a unique theatre-based anti-ragging initiative aimed at creating safer and more inclusive school environments across the state.

The programme, organised by Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) under the leadership of Paalin Kabak, has reached nearly 1,000 students across 10 districts through creative engagement, dialogue, and participation.

The Chief Minister lauded the initiative for addressing the sensitive issue of ragging in an innovative manner and said such efforts help build emotionally aware and confident young individuals.

He also acknowledged the support of the Department of Education Arunachal Pradesh in successfully implementing the programme.

Officials said the initiative marks a significant step towards fostering a positive and safe learning atmosphere across the state.