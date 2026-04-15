CM Pema Khandu calls Nari Shakti Act a ‘game-changer’ for women’s empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has termed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a “game-changer” for women’s empowerment, stating that the legislation will significantly transform India’s governance structure and ensure greater political representation for women.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Act, passed in 2023 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. He noted that a Parliament session scheduled from April 16 to 18 will work towards finalising the modalities for its implementation, with the reservation expected to come into effect by the 2029 general elections.

Emphasising the need for enhanced representation, Khandu pointed out that women currently hold only 13.6 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and around 9 per cent in State Assemblies across the country. In Arunachal Pradesh, he observed, the representation is even lower, with only four women MLAs in the State Assembly.

Expressing his commitment to gender-inclusive governance, the Chief Minister stated that Arunachal Pradesh has already made progress at the grassroots level, with 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. “We have 50 per cent women leaders in Panchayats, and I would like to see similar representation in the Assembly as well,” he said.

Khandu urged women to step forward and take up leadership roles beyond the provisions of reservation, stressing that empowerment must be driven by confidence, capability, and active participation in public life. He also highlighted the success of various government initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s socio-economic status, noting that over 1.5 lakh women in the state are actively engaged in Self-Help Groups (SHGs), contributing to livelihood generation and community development.

The Chief Minister lauded several prominent women from Arunachal Pradesh for their achievements, including noted author Mamang Dai, renowned mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, and international karate champion Tenzin Yanki. He said their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for young women to aspire to leadership and excellence.

Looking ahead, Khandu expressed optimism about the future of women in politics and voiced hope that Arunachal Pradesh would one day witness a woman Chief Minister, reflecting the true spirit of inclusive governance.