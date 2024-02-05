In a tweet, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 5 shared an inspiring message from Swami Vivekananda, urging everyone to "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached." The tweet specifically acknowledged the indomitable spirit of Class V students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Mukto, who are gearing up to brave the biting cold and take the first-ever Arunachal Pradesh Board Exam.

In a tweet, CM Khandu expressed his admiration, stating, "Salute to the indomitable spirit of Class V students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Mukto, going to take the first Arunachal Pradesh Board Exam in the biting cold. Your enthusiasm will melt the ice! Wishing you all the best!"

The acknowledgment follows an earlier post by the Chief Minister, where he shared his delight at visiting his home constituency, Jang Mukto. The region was described as a winter wonderland, adorned with snow-kissed landscapes and glistening trees that offered a picturesque scene warming the heart.

During his visit, CM Pema Khandu had the privilege of connecting with the bright minds of Govt Higher Secondary School and inaugurating key development projects. The interaction with the students and the uplifting highlights of the day left a lasting impression on the Chief Minister, who expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the loving people and the opportunity to contribute to the progress of the region.