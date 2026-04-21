CM Pema Khandu congratulates three Arunachal officers on induction into IPS

In a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Shri James Kabang Lego, Dr Irak Bagra, and Shri Kirli Padu have been inducted into the prestigious Indian Police Service (IPS).

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the officers, wishing them a career marked by excellence, integrity, and impactful service to the nation.

James Kabang Lego, who previously served as Superintendent of Police in Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley, is known for his leadership in local policing and community initiatives, including efforts to electrify remote schools. Dr. Irak Bagra brings strong academic expertise to the force, while Kirli Padu has distinguished himself in operational roles, including anti-insurgency efforts in Changlang.

Their induction highlights the growing contribution of Arunachal Pradesh’s officers to national service and law enforcement.