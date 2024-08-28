Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu dedicated the new Arunachal Bhawan, in Tinsukia to the people of the state, in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA from Assam Bolin Chetia, Speaker Tesam Pongte, among others.

The state-of-the-art facility, equipped with amenities which is at par with a 3-star property, stands as a symbol of the enduring bond between the people of Arunachal and Assam.

Built on land donated by the Assam government, the Bhawan is located in the prime area of Bordoloi Nagar, near Civil Hospital, Tinsukia, adjacent to Chalina Nagar Naamghar.

The new Arunachal Bhawan replaces the old, dilapidated IB, and now offers a modern, welcoming space for our citizens who come to Assam for health checkups, business, and other essential needs.

With this facility, the state government hopes to make the stay more comfortable and convenient.