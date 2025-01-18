Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called for a solution-driven approach to governance during his address to deputy commissioners (DCs) on the concluding day of the two-day Sashakt Arunachal Conference held on Friday. Stressing the importance of overcoming challenges, he remarked, “Shying away from problems is not the way forward. Finding solutions and moving ahead is the real answer.”

In his closing remarks, Khandu acknowledged the hurdles faced by DCs but urged them to maximize their problem-solving potential. “Humans are said to use only about 9-10% of their brain capacity. If we even use 40-50%, solutions will emerge,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister lauded the active participation of the DCs and encouraged them to adopt the innovative practices shared during the technical sessions. He assured that these best practices would be circulated among all districts to promote their implementation.

Khandu highlighted the growing trend in the state’s revenue generation and underlined the need for each district to contribute significantly to the exchequer. “Districts will now be evaluated based on their revenue contributions. DCs should review their district’s performance and take corrective measures if necessary,” he stated. A detailed revenue contribution report for each district will soon be shared to help DCs identify areas requiring focus.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to streamline infrastructure development by assigning specific non-engineering departments the responsibility for construction and renovation tasks of related departments. For example, the Public Health Engineering Department will oversee infrastructure projects for the Health Department.

Advocating decentralized governance, Khandu shared that reforms in planning and the education sector are nearing finalization. “A bottom-up planning approach will soon be implemented, and another conference with DCs will follow to discuss these reforms,” he informed.

The decentralization strategy also extends to Cabinet meetings, which will now be held across various districts instead of being confined to Itanagar. “To mark this commitment, the next Cabinet meeting will be hosted in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district,” Khandu revealed.

He directed DCs to convene brainstorming sessions in their districts by January to create a development roadmap. In February, Guardian Ministers and Mentor Secretaries will review progress in their respective districts. Khandu also urged the identification and utilization of defunct assets, such as unused polytechnic facilities.

The conference focused on six key themes aimed at holistic development:

Sundar Arunachal: Promoting eco-tourism and preserving the state's heritage.

Samridh Arunachal: Boosting economic growth through sustainable resources and equitable wealth distribution.

Shikshit Arunachal: Enhancing education and skills for youth empowerment.

Swasth Arunachal: Improving healthcare infrastructure and accessibility.

Surakshit Arunachal: Strengthening safety and disaster resilience.

Swachch Arunachal: Advancing cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The Chief Minister’s address underscored his administration’s commitment to fostering accountability, innovation, and collaboration for Arunachal Pradesh’s progress.