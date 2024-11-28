Chief Minister Pema Khandu outlined a transformative vision for Arunachal Pradesh's tourism sector, emphasizing sustainable development and global positioning at the inaugural ceremony of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) held in Kaziranga on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Khandu highlighted the state’s aim to become a premier global destination by showcasing its rich natural beauty, vibrant cultural heritage, and diverse adventure opportunities. He lauded the ITM as a critical platform for connecting stakeholders, fostering partnerships, and spotlighting the unique tourism offerings of the Northeast.

“Such events strengthen unity among Northeastern states, helping us promote the region as a cohesive tourism destination,” Khandu said, underlining the significance of collaboration in boosting the tourism ecosystem.



Detailing his vision, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh is focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism. The state plans to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and develop iconic treks, trails, and cultural festivals to attract both domestic and international travellers.



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“The goal is not just to increase tourism numbers but to create a lasting impact that boosts the economy, preserves cultural identity, and protects the environment for generations to come. Initiatives like homestays, skill development, and community empowerment are central to this vision,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which shares international borders with Myanmar, Tibet, and Bhutan, also sees strategic opportunities for tourism development in collaboration with the Indian Army under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). This partnership aims to transform border villages into sustainable tourism hubs while enhancing infrastructure and community livelihood.

Khandu noted Arunachal Pradesh's unparalleled offerings for adventure enthusiasts, including trekking, rafting, and exploring pristine landscapes. The state has seen a remarkable 205% growth in tourist footfall over the last decade, reflecting its expanding appeal.

“We remain committed to promoting sustainable tourism and empowering local communities to ensure responsible tourism practices,” Khandu emphasized.

He also invited adventure tour operators to attend the 16th Annual Conference of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in Tawang from December 3 to 8, showcasing the state’s dedication to promoting adventure tourism.

Expressing gratitude to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing tourism in the Northeast, Khandu assured investors, tour operators, and influencers of the state’s commitment to providing a supportive environment for innovative tourism ventures.

The event was inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Shekhawat, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Khandu, along with Arunachal Tourism Minister P.D. Sona, Advisor Mopi Mihu, and 39th Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who is a member of the National Tourism Advisory Council.

With its growing infrastructure, sustainable initiatives, and collaborative efforts, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to emerge as a global tourism destination.