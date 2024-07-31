Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity following the discovery of six new species of lizards by scientists and researchers from Dehradun (Uttarakhand)-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, and London (England)-based Natural History Museum.

Adding to the diversity in the state, researchers discovered six new species of bent-toed geckos using morphological characteristics, supported by molecular analyses.

Published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology, the WII in a release stated that of the six species, two each were described from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, while one each was described from Manipur and Mizoram.

The Namdapha bent-toed gecko which was found in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve is prevalent in Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves, while another species found in Arunachal’s Siang Valley has been named after the river valley renowned for its unique biodiversity. The Nengpui bent-toed gecko was discovered in Mizoram's Nengpui Wildlife Sanctuary, while the Manipur bent-toed gecko was found near Lamdan Kabui village.

Meanwhile, Barail Hills bent-toed gecko is located only in Nagaland's Peren district and the Kiphire bent-toed gecko was discovered in Kiphire district, Nagaland.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Pema Khandu praised the state for being a treasure trove. He wrote, "Arunachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of biodiversity, boasting an array of fauna. The discovery of two species of lizard by scientists and researchers of WII, ATREE and NHM, London, further adds to our remarkable diversity."

He further pushed for conservation of the species, stating, "Let us conserve them for future generations."