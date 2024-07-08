

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended a warm welcome to Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Khandu expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "A warm welcome to Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji, to Arunachal Pradesh. A significant moment for our state, as we continue to strengthen our collaborative efforts towards development and progress."

The visit is poised to pave the way for fruitful discussions and innovative initiatives aimed at benefitting the people of Arunachal Pradesh.