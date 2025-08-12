Cold-pressed mustard oil unit launched in Arunachal's Lohit to boost health, local enterprise, and sustainable agriculture

Lohit district marked a major stride towards health-focused consumption and agro-based entrepreneurship with the inauguration of a modern cold-pressed mustard oil extraction unit today. The initiative aims to add value to local produce, generate rural livelihoods, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, who led the inauguration, urged the proprietor to maintain uncompromising quality standards, stating that “trust and consistency form the backbone of a successful brand in the edible oil industry.” He encouraged diversification into groundnut and sesame oils to widen the product range and increase market outreach.

Highlighting the role of local ventures in reducing dependency on imported edible oils, the DC assured administrative support for indigenous products through promotional activities, public events, and inclusion in official souvenirs. He called on aspiring entrepreneurs to tap into value-added agri-products such as turmeric powder and herbal goods, which are gaining traction in wellness markets. Emphasising the need for social change, Shri Damo appealed to the community to abandon opium cultivation, citing its deep-rooted harm, and instead embrace health-promoting crops that secure livelihoods and well-being.

Bachamso Chiba, proprietor of M/S B.C Enterprises, expressed gratitude to the District Agriculture Department and former District Agriculture Officer N. Somnyan—now Joint Director of Agriculture—for their guidance in establishing the unit. He said the venture is intended to promote healthier edible oil options, reduce reliance on non-local supplies, and inspire similar small-scale agro-industrial enterprises.

Reflecting on the region’s oil production history, Joint Director N. Somnyan noted the shift from traditional wooden ghanis to advanced mechanised cold-press systems. He stressed the nutritional advantages of cold-pressed oil—retaining antioxidants, vitamins, and beneficial compounds—over heat-extracted variants. While acknowledging its higher price, he urged consumers to prioritise health over short-term cost considerations. He also pointed out that the machinery installed in this unit is rare in the region, giving it a competitive edge.

District Agriculture Officer Nyage Loya underlined Lohit’s fertile plains and favourable agro-climatic conditions as ideal for expanding diverse oilseed crops. He reiterated departmental support for entrepreneurs via technical expertise and subsidies under schemes like the National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO). Addressing environmental concerns, he clarified that oil palm cultivation, supported by scientific studies and regional experience, does not harm soil quality, drawing parallels with the successful local cultivation of areca nut, a botanical relative of oil palm.

The event saw participation from ZPM Sunpura Angenlu Minin Chaitom, the District Horticulture Officer, representatives of CALSOM, and other stakeholders.

Beyond inaugurating a single unit, the event highlighted a broader vision for rural prosperity, healthier living, and sustainable development—placing Lohit at the forefront of indigenous agro-industrial growth in Arunachal Pradesh.