Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated an IT Skill Development Centre at Menchuka, a forward area in Shi-Yomi district, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment.

The initiative, undertaken by the Indian Army under 'Operation Sadbhavana', aims to equip local youth with essential digital skills and open new avenues for education and employment.

Calling it a “commendable initiative” on his official X handle, CM Khandu lauded the Army for going beyond its traditional role and actively contributing to nation-building. “This centre will open new horizons for our youth, empowering them with essential digital skills and opportunities for a brighter future,” he wrote on X.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its continued efforts in uplifting remote communities through initiatives that foster education, skill development, and connectivity.

The IT Skill Centre is expected to benefit hundreds of youths in the region, bridging the digital divide and bringing mainstream opportunities closer to border communities.

Earlier during the day on April 19, CM Khandu laid the foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects aimed at transforming connectivity and promoting sports in the region:

Construction of Township Road at Tato

Motorable Bailey Suspension Bridge over Yargapchu to connect Gautse River Island

Steel Composite Bridge at Tsenang (Farge) to connect Mechukha Village

Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Monigong

Road from PWD Road to Roing Village under Pidi Circle

Cement Concrete Road at Drongsar

He also inaugurated the Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Menchuka, a step forward in nurturing young talent and promoting a culture of fitness and sports.

"Grateful for the gracious presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona Ji," CM Khandu wrote on X.