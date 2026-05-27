Commercial slaughter of Mithuns banned in Itanagar Capital Region

The administration of the Itanagar Capital Region on Wednesday, May 27, imposed a ban on the commercial slaughter of Mithuns and warned of strict penalties for violations.

Issuing the order, Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu said the decision was taken under the provisions of the Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1989, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Babu, who also serves as the chairperson of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), stated that anyone found involved in illegal slaughter of Mithuns would face a penalty of Rs 20,000.

To enforce the ban, the APMC vice-chairperson has been appointed to lead a monitoring team tasked with checking illegal slaughter activities in the region.

The deputy commissioner also directed the superintendents of police of Itanagar and Naharlagun to provide personnel support whenever required by APMC members during enforcement drives.

In a separate order, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation directed the immediate removal of meat, fruit and vegetable stalls operating along the NH-415 stretch within the city.

According to the civic body, the roadside stalls were causing traffic congestion and posed risks to public health. Shopkeepers and vendors have been asked to remove their temporary structures within 10 days.