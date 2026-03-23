Community-driven tourism key to Arunachal’s growth: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on March 23 said tourism in Arunachal Pradesh must be community-driven and sustainable, with active participation of local stakeholders to ensure inclusive growth.

Addressing the North-East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) conference held in Namsai district, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the expanding opportunities in the tourism sector due to improved connectivity and infrastructure in the state.

Describing the event as a milestone for Namsai — which hosted such a tourism conference for the first time, Mein stressed that community participation is crucial for the long-term success of the sector.

“Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh must be community-driven, with active involvement of tour operators, homestay owners, self-help groups and entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that a sense of ownership among local people is essential for sustainable development.

Mein also pointed out that recent improvements in connectivity and infrastructure have significantly enhanced the state’s tourism potential, bringing it closer to major tourism circuits.

“We must promote responsible and sustainable tourism that is clean, green, inclusive and well regulated,” he said.

Highlighting the growing homestay sector, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the need to maintain quality and authenticity. “Homestay guidelines must be followed to ensure standards are maintained and unregulated expansion is avoided,” he added.

The inaugural session was attended by Rajendra Kumar Suman, Northeast Regional Director of the Union Ministry of Tourism; NEITC president EB Blah; convention chairman Tsering Wange; and Namsai Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, along with tour operators from across the Northeast.