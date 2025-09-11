Community-led conservation crucial for sustainable future: Arunachal minister

Arunachal Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang has stressed that community-driven conservation is vital for ensuring long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the 37th annual day of the Northeast regional centre of the G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) on September 10, Lowang praised the active role of local communities in protecting forests and wildlife. He also highlighted the importance of fallow cycles in shifting cultivation for soil restoration and urged exploration of sustainable alternatives to reduce forest pressure.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Biodiversity) Ngilyang Tam described Arunachal Pradesh as India’s leading biodiversity hotspot, with 79 per cent of its land under forest cover. He cited the ‘Pakke Declaration’ on climate change as a landmark initiative and pointed to ecotourism, carbon sequestration, and community-led sanctuary management as critical pathways for the state’s sustainable growth.

Delivering the 12th Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Himalayan Popular Lecture, Professor Padma Raj Gajurel of NERIST spoke on the diversity of wild edible plants in the eastern Himalayas. He stressed documenting traditional knowledge, promoting sustainable harvesting, and recognising the role of wild edible plants in food security and rural livelihoods.

NIT-Arunachal Pradesh Director Professor Mohan V Aware and NERIST Director Professor Narendranath S also underlined the need for balanced management of natural resources. (With inputs from PTI)