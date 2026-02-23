Complaint lodged against Gujarat tourists after alleged misconduct at Arunachal resort near Indo-China border

A group of tourists from Gujarat has landed in legal trouble in Arunachal Pradesh after an alleged incident of abuse and misconduct at a resort near the Indo-China border triggered outrage on social media and led to the filing of a formal complaint.

The incident occurred on February 20 at Mishmi Hills Resort in Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district. According to local sources, the confrontation began after the tourists were reportedly asked to comply with the resort’s “no outside food and beverage” policy.

A video of the altercation, which has since gone viral, allegedly shows a group of men and women arguing with and verbally abusing members of the resort staff. In the footage shared with media outlets, the tourists can be seen moving around the premises in an agitated manner, while staff members attempt to manage the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the argument escalated quickly, creating a tense atmosphere within the property. Several other guests staying at the resort reportedly stepped in to defend the staff and tried to defuse the situation.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against the tourists for alleged misconduct. Local authorities are now examining the video evidence and statements of those present to determine the course of action.

Anini, located in the remote and picturesque Dibang Valley near the Indo-China border, has in recent years emerged as a sought-after destination for eco-tourism and adventure travellers. Locals expressed concern that such incidents could tarnish the image of the region, which relies heavily on responsible tourism.

The episode has sparked debate online about tourist behaviour, respect for local rules, and the importance of maintaining decorum while travelling, particularly in sensitive border areas. As investigations proceed, officials have urged visitors to adhere to local regulations and maintain respect for host communities.