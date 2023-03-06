The null and void of compromised exams conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) since 2014 is dividing people in the state. Aspirants who have been affected by the corruption scandal are calling for the nullification of all compromised exams, while many ruling MLAs and the apex students' union are against it, stating that many innocent officers will lose their jobs and are not fit to rewrite the same exams after all these years.

The APPSC was enquired by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Assistant Engineer paper leakage came to light on August 29th, 2022. The police received written information from one Gyamar Padang, a candidate of the APPSC AE examination, claiming that he suspected that the question paper had been leaked. Six individuals, including one deputy secretary of the commission, were arrested in connection with the case.

Following the arrest, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recommended a CBI enquiry into the recent question paper leakage of the engineering exam conducted by the State Civil Service Commission. The move was made to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

While the investigation is ongoing, the nullification of all compromised exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014 is a contentious issue. Aspirants who have suffered because of the corruption scandal are calling for justice, while those against it are concerned about the fate of innocent officers who may lose their jobs. As the debate continues, the people of Arunachal Pradesh can only hope for a fair and just resolution to this issue.



Earlier, the police had arrested APPSC deputy secretary-cum-deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang (53); AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26); Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav; head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk (57); GPS Tarak Pangin; junior teacher Tama Saroh (53); and courier runner Dilip Saha and three others.

Chairman of the Commission Nipo Nabam on Oct 14, had resigned from his post, “owning moral responsibility for the omissions and commissions of the officer of the commission” who was responsible for ensuring secrecy and prevention of leakage of question papers.

After lot of hue and cry the case was handed over to CBI in last days of October and since then many engineers got arrested by joint investigation done by SIC Special investigation team and CBI officials.

It was revealed after the arrest of more than 50 officers that few candidates were allowed to write exams in one Chandni hotel of capital Itanagar.



Now the aspirant candidates are demanding Null and void of all exams conducted by APPSC from 2014 which got compromised and where arrest has been made and to reconduct exams after terminating all the selected officers whether guilty or non guilty.





Apart from student bodies legislatures of Arunachal Pradesh legislative Assembly also divided on their opinion on Null & void of APPSC examinations from 2014 where the examinations were compromised..



On 18 february 12-hour bandh call given by aspirant candidates and public over APPSC Arunachal Pradesh Public Service commission paper leak case comes into effect from morning & disrupted normal life of capital as thousands of youths took control of the capital city and even gheraod CM Civil Secretariat at Itanagar.

Several thousands of protesters, sloganeering peacefully, walking down on national highway 52 amid the heavy security deployment paralysed the normal life of Itanagar the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh.

Student Protesters were seen taking out rallies, processions & raising slogans “Save Arunachal," "Fulfill our demands” Do not play with our future..

All Central government and private offices, educational institutions, shops and markets were closed.



On 18 february After a 9 hours long discussion between state government & representatives of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC)and others,the government of Arunachal agreed to all the 13 point demands placed by the ten member team where the primary demand was of Null & Void of all the

Exams which are proven to be compromised and where arrest has been made by CBI Central Bureau of Investigation & SIC Special Investigation cell.

Arunachal students public seems divided over the phrase ‘null and void’, ever since the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) question paper leak scam came to light in the public domain. These two contentious words have become household syllables and a popular catchphrase, even for people who have never been to school in their life.

If this Null and Void comes into effect more than 950 officers,inspectors,circle officers which were serving since 2014 or further will loose their jobs and they have to write re exams and re appear after almost a decade gap which seems impossible on ground.

These words are a reflection of the pain, anger, frustration, emotion, hardship and the future of the two sections: the aspirants, represented by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), and the affected officers

government subsequently announced that it has left it to the APPSC to declare null and void all tainted exams conducted by the commission.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu forwarded the ‘null and void’ ball into the commission’s court, thus sowing the seed of division among the people in the society.

Despite knowing that declaring the exams null and void would not be an easy task, and that it would take a long legal course, the affected officers who put their heart and soul into clearing the state’s premier competitive exam are shattered by the governments’ decision.Some of them consider the government’s decision a betray and dishonor to their hardship.. On 7th March the affected officers along with their relatives are staging a peaceful protest at capital Itanagar.

To ensure that this contentious issue comes to a logical end, both sides must be practical and rational and must accept the law of the land. The affected officers should not shield the candidates who got through the examination using unfair means. At the same time, the aspirants must accept whatever outcome the CBI investigation reveals.

The mysterious death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak also changed the course of the investigation into the question paper leak scam. Apparently, a stormy winter is still looming large over the state capital, even after the arrival of spring. The state government is walking on an eggshell as far as the null and void issue is concerned.

Aapsu All Arunachal Pradesh Students union giving the bandh on 14 March if their demands didn't get fulfilled by 10 March... And their main demand is cancellation of null and void.