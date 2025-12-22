Congress alleges Rs 130 crore land compensation scam in Arunachal Frontier Highway project

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state of overseeing a Rs 130-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Arunachal Frontier Highway project.

Addressing a press conference, APCC president Bosiram Siram described the case as one of the largest land compensation scandals in the state’s history, calling for immediate corrective action.

Siram alleged that the scale of the irregularities—including manipulation of land records, fraudulent claims, inflated compensation, and misuse of public funds—indicated a “well-orchestrated scam” rather than a mere administrative lapse. He said such large-scale financial wrongdoing could not have occurred without political patronage or willful negligence at higher levels.

Demanding transparency, the Congress leader urged the state government to issue a comprehensive white paper within a month detailing the land acquisition process, verification of records, identification of beneficiaries, disbursal of compensation, and the roles of officials and political executives.

Siram also called for the resignation of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and state Home Minister Mama Natung, alleging their direct or indirect responsibility and failure to prevent or act against the alleged scam. He rejected attempts to blame bureaucrats alone, stating that officers function under political authority and cannot be scapegoated.

“Corruption of this scale, particularly in a nationally important highway project, implies administrative approvals and oversight failures at the top,” Siram said, adding that moral responsibility rests with senior leaders. He emphasized that resignations were essential to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation.

The Congress also demanded a court-monitored independent probe, recovery of the alleged misappropriated funds, and strict action against all beneficiaries and conspirators, irrespective of status.