Congress breaks BJP–PPA–NCP dominance, wins ZPM seat in Arunachal’s New Bichom district

In a significant political development, the Indian National Congress (INC) has managed to secure a lone victory amid the dominance of the BJP, PPA and NCP in Arunachal Pradesh’s newly created Bichom district.

Kalley Rijuju of the Congress was declared elected as the Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) from the 03 Nedo Zilla Parishad Constituency after a closely fought contest.

According to the final and official results, Kalley Rijuju polled 843 votes and won the seat by a slender margin of 62 votes over his nearest rival. The narrow victory underscored intense competition and high voter engagement in the Nedo constituency.

The result is being seen as politically significant as it marks the Congress’s lone success in the district, standing out amid a “sea” of wins by candidates from the BJP, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Observers note that the outcome reflects local factors and grassroots support playing a decisive role despite broader party dominance elsewhere.

The victory has also drawn attention to the evolving political dynamics in Bichom district, which is witnessing its first major electoral contests following its creation.