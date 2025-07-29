Arunachal Congress leaders pay tribute to state's first CM P.K. Thungon

The President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bosiram Siram, along with Dr. A. Chellakumar, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh, paid a courtesy visit to P.K. Thungon—the first Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh—at his residence.

Thungon, a towering statesman and one of the earliest political architects of the state, was hailed for his foundational contributions to Arunachal Pradesh's democratic evolution and his significant roles in national governance. The Congress leaders acknowledged his lifetime of service to the Indian National Congress, the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and the country at large.

P.K. Thungon began his political journey during Arunachal’s transition from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a Union Territory. A dynamic youth leader from West Kameng district, he emerged as a key figure in shaping the state’s early political contours. As Arunachal Pradesh’s first Chief Minister, he played a vital role in institutionalising governance and aligning the state's interests with national priorities.

Under Congress-led governments at the Centre, particularly during Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s tenure, Shri Thungon held a series of crucial portfolios as Union Minister of State. His contributions included:

Minister of State for Supply and Rehabilitation (1980–1982)



MoS for Education, Culture & Social Welfare (1982–1984)



MoS for Commerce & Industry (1991–1992)



MoS for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises (1992–1993)



MoS for Urban Affairs and Employment (1993–1995)

Through these roles, he voiced the aspirations of Northeast India in Parliament and helped shape policies on tribal welfare, education, industrial development, and urban reform. He championed the Congress vision of inclusive growth, national integration, and local empowerment—particularly in border-sensitive areas like Arunachal Pradesh.

The APCC President and AICC General Secretary reflected on Thungon's efforts in advancing Panchayati Raj institutions and encouraging the use of Hindi and pan-Indian cultural practices, which contributed to Arunachal’s integration into the Indian mainstream.

Speaking on the occasion, Bosiram Siram extended heartfelt appreciation for Thungon’s enduring legacy. "His leadership laid the cornerstone of modern Arunachal Pradesh. We draw inspiration from his life’s work and remain committed to carrying forward the Congress values of inclusivity, development, and national unity," Siram said.

Dr. Chellakumar’s visit marked the first time an AICC General Secretary in charge of Arunachal Pradesh personally called on Thungon at his residence—underscoring the Congress party’s recognition of his historic contributions.

The meeting was marked by warmth, respect, and a shared reflection on Arunachal Pradesh’s political journey under the Congress banner. The APCC reaffirmed its dedication to the path of visionary governance and grassroots democracy, as once laid down by leaders like P.K. Thungon.