Congress raises alarm over student safety in Arunachal Pradesh schools

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has questioned the state government's handling of security in educational institutions following multiple incidents of violence reported across schools and colleges.

APCC President Bosiram Siram stated that recent cases involving rape, murder, molestation and law-and-order failures have created an environment where "the safety and dignity of our children and students stand gravely compromised."

The incidents point to weaknesses in institutional oversight and governance failures under the current BJP administration, according to the statement. Siram highlighted that spaces meant for learning have become unsafe due to what he termed inadequate monitoring and administrative neglect.

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh have every right to ask: Where is the accountability? Where is the monitoring? Where is the leadership?" Siram said.

The Congress leader has called for immediate action from the state government, including enforcement of strict safety protocols across all educational institutions, establishment of accountability mechanisms within school administrations, and strengthened law-and-order response at district and police levels. He also emphasised the need for psychological counselling and preventive awareness programmes for students.

The APCC warned that continued inaction would represent a failure to protect the state's youth. "Student safety, dignity, and well-being must be treated as the highest priority," the statement read.

The opposition party has pledged to support students, parents and educators in pushing for improved security measures in educational institutions.