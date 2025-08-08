Congress sounds political bugle in Arunachal, flags Siang Dam impact and ECI ‘threat’ to Rahul Gandhi

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a major press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, where it announced key political resolutions and raised serious concerns over state and national issues.

The event was addressed by AICC Secretary and Arunachal in-charge Dr. A. Chellakumar, AICC national spokesperson Adv. Matthew Anthony, and newly appointed APCC president Bosiram Siram. All major media houses were invited to cover what is being seen as a crucial turning point for the Congress party’s strategy in the state.

One of the major issues highlighted was the growing discontent over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project dam. “The Congress party is deeply concerned about the impact this dam will have on the local tribal communities. The voices of those affected must be heard,” said Dr. Chellakumar, urging the government to immediately address the fears and grievances of indigenous people living in the project area.



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The Congress leadership also levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming it had threatened Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks regarding voter fraud. Dr. Chellakumar said, “Rahul Gandhi’s concerns are not personal—they are national. The ECI must come clean and respond transparently. Silencing the Opposition is dangerous for democracy.”

The APCC reiterated its commitment to fighting for the rights of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and upholding democratic values in the run-up to future political battles.