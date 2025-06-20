Construction delays prompt urgent review at Arunachal's film institute campus

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav has intervened to address mounting delays plaguing the construction of Arunachal Pradesh's Film and Television Institute campus at Jote, following concerns over the project's sluggish progress.

The inspection on Thursday revealed critical infrastructure gaps that have stalled completion of key buildings at the state's premier media education facility. Water supply shortages, unreliable electricity connections, inadequate security provisions, and poor transportation access emerged as primary bottlenecks hampering construction teams.

Yadav directed contractors and government departments to establish fixed completion dates for all pending structures, mandating weekly progress updates to prevent further setbacks.

The comprehensive review brought together FTI Deputy Registrar Deepak Kumar, Balijan Circle administrative staff, Public Health Engineering Department officials, electrical specialists, CPWD representatives, and executives from contractor M/S Kenge Construction.