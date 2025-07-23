Contractors’ body demands relocation of MoRTH regional office to Arunachal from Assam

The All Arunachal Contractors' Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the state government to shift the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) regional office from Tezpur in Assam to Itanagar, citing serious administrative and logistical hurdles faced by contractors across Arunachal Pradesh.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, the apex contractors’ body said the current arrangement undermines project monitoring and delays key processes such as bill clearances and documentation. Despite official notifications and tender documents listing Itanagar as the designated office, MoRTH continues to operate out of Tezpur, it noted.



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“The over 200-kilometre distance hampers execution and results in unnecessary travel, often delayed by bandhs or blockades in Assam,” the association stated, adding that this disconnect is stalling projects like the Papunallah–Nirjuli road package due to poor on-ground supervision.

AACWA also highlighted the long-standing nature of the issue, asserting that having the MoRTH office in the state capital would not only improve administrative efficiency but also create support job opportunities for local youth.

Calling for urgent intervention, the association appealed to the chief minister to ensure the regional office functions from Itanagar, in line with the ministry’s jurisdiction and to ease the burden on the state’s contractor community.