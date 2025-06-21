Arunachal reports copper wire theft; electrification on railway lines disrupted, trains delayed

The theft of copper electric wire has disrupted the ongoing electrification of the Harmuti-Naharlagun railway line in Arunachal Pradesh, halting progress on key train services, including the much-anticipated Rajdhani Express.

Senior officials from Papum Pare district, including Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja and SDPO Radhe Obing, conducted a field visit to assess the damage after approximately 150 meters of catenary wire were stolen during the night of June 5 to 6.

The incident has delayed the trial run of the Rajdhani train service connecting Naharlagun to Delhi, delivering a setback to efforts aimed at enhancing railway connectivity in the region.

An investigation is currently underway, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police working jointly to identify suspects and expand the probe. While an FIR has not yet been filed by the railway authorities, they have formally requested police assistance. District administration officials have assured full cooperation in resolving the case.

In response to the theft, Doimukh police conducted raids on local scrap dealers, though no leads have emerged so far. The investigation remains active, with ongoing coordination between the police and the RPF.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, a high-level meeting is being planned involving senior railway officials, Papum Pare district administration, police, and community stakeholders such as GBs, PRIs, and NGOs.

The meeting aims to enhance coordination and create a community-based vigilance system to safeguard critical infrastructure.