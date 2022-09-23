Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 23 said that he was shocked after hearing the news of the APPSC scam and termed it very unfortunate.

"I was really shocked after the APPSC scam news broke out as our BJP led-state government is dealing corruption with an iron hand", the CM added.

Notably, earlier when the state government formed the staff selection committee all the anomalies were corrected and now it is running smoothly, claims the chief minister.

Paper leak in recruitment of Asstt Engineers by APPSC is unfortunate.



We Will deal the case with an iron hand.



We have also constituted a high-level committee to inquire and submit report within 15 days. We are not going to spare anyone. @CSArunachal @DgpPradesh pic.twitter.com/aNSWwJVLxR — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 23, 2022

Further, the CM said that the state government has also tried to reform the public service commission by implementing the UPSC pattern of examination, however, after the news of the APPSC exam scam this year the chief minister has assured the public that the police will investigate the matter with iron hands and the culprits will be nabbed.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed to take stock of the case and will be headed by a principal secretary-level officer along with two other top officials.

The three members committee will examine the SOP and also find out how the anomalies happened and will submit a detailed report to the state government within 15 days.

"Corrupt mindset in staff selection board and public service commission will not be tolerated as it will impact our future," CM Khandu added.

On the other hand, anguished aspirants on September 23 held a massive peaceful rally from Akashdeep to the Tennis court of Indira Gandhi Park against the recent question paper leakage of AE civil examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) demanding CBI inquiry and the resignation of both chairman and secretary.

The prestigious Public Service Commission of Arunachal came again under the scanner as Deputy Secretary along with other five arrests in connection with cases pertaining to AE civil exam Question Paper leakage.

Notably, a person named Dugh Saha, a courier man, who carried question papers for printing was also got arrested.

The entire scam came to light after an aspirant named Gyamar Padang became a whistleblower and revealed that the questions were leaked by one Akhilesh Yadav of Jeju coaching Institute of Itanagar.

Now, after a lot of hue and cry, the Capital Police arrested six persons, including a senior officer of APPSC and two teachers for their alleged involvement in the AE (Civil) Mains Examination 2022 question paper leak case, City SP Jimmy Chiram informed.