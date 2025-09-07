‘Courage that inspires generations’: Arunachal CM salutes soldiers of Battle of Walong

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the Helmet Post war memorial near Walong on September 7, paying tribute to Indian Army soldiers killed during the 1962 India-China conflict in what military historians consider one of the war's most significant battlegrounds.

The memorial's name stems from a haunting 1986 discovery when the Border Roads Organisation unearthed a soldier's remains alongside 24 helmets mounted on pickets, revealing the site's tragic history and earning it the designation "Helmet Post."

"This powerful discovery revealed the presence of fallen heroes and marked the site as a place of profound sacrifice," Khandu wrote on social media platform X, describing how the location became "a lasting symbol of courage."

The chief minister specifically honored Lt Bikram Singh of 6 Kumaon Regiment, calling him "the unsung hero of the Battle of Walong" during his visit to the Anjaw district memorial.

The Battle of Walong, fought from October 22 to November 16, 1962, stands out among the conflict's engagements for the fierce resistance mounted by Indian forces despite being heavily outnumbered. Troops from the 11 Infantry Brigade, including units from 6 Kumaon and 4 Dogra regiments, held their positions against overwhelming Chinese forces.

Military historians regard Walong as a rare theater where Indian troops not only defended their positions but launched counter-attacks, demonstrating what experts describe as exceptional courage under extreme circumstances.

The memorial visit comes as border areas between India and China continue to draw attention from policymakers and military planners. Khandu emphasized the region's strategic significance, stating that "Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as the first line of defence for the nation."

An Army official noted that the Helmet Post memorial attracts visitors ranging from historians to serving soldiers, all seeking to honor those who defended the frontier. The site has become a pilgrimage destination for those studying the 1962 conflict and its lasting impact on India's border security policies.

"The courage of our soldiers at Walong continues to inspire generations, and it is our duty to preserve their legacy with pride and patriotism," Khandu said, underscoring the memorial's role in keeping alive the memory of the sacrifice made by troops in the remote northeastern frontier.