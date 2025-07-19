Crackdown on trade irregularities: 35 shops inspected in Arunachal's Changlang district

In a move to uphold consumer rights and strengthen market discipline, the Changlang district administration of Arunachal Pradesh, carried out a comprehensive inspection drive across multiple marketplaces.

The operation, spearheaded by Co HQ Millo Uttung and conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, targeted 35 shops across the district.

The joint task force uncovered a series of violations during the course of the inspection. These included expired trade licenses, non-inclusion of certain tradable items in the licenses, and serious lapses in labeling standards.

A significant number of packaged goods were found either without the mandatory labeling or with smudged and illegible markings, raising concerns over consumer transparency and safety. Furthermore, the team detected expired stamps on weights and measures, indicating potential discrepancies in fair pricing practices.

To address these violations, immediate action was taken on the ground. Items that lacked proper labeling or had unclear product information were seized immediately. Shopkeepers were issued strict instructions to renew their expired trade licenses within a week and to ensure that all tradable items are correctly listed in their permits.

The administration emphasized that this inspection reflects a larger commitment to ensuring legal compliance, safeguarding consumer interests, and fostering an accountable retail environment. Authorities have also announced that such surprise checks will continue in the future to reinforce transparency and discipline in the district’s commercial activities.