Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 2 said that criticizing the government in a democratic way is the right of the opposition but doing the same for personal benefits always gives rise to corruption.

Rijiju was speaking over the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by social workers of Arunachal Pradesh following alleged corruption charges against the state's Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

''Criticizing the government in a democratic way is the right of the opposition but doing the same for personal benefits always gives rise to corruption. A strong opposition always helps in the overall growth of the state,'' he told the media.

He also expressed his concern and said he is always ready to provide help in any form whenever needed. However, he clarified that won't indulge himself in this issue if it is related to local politics of the state.

The Law minister further stated that he will take his own course of action against the chief minister and the government of Arunachal Pradesh if proof of any corruption by the government is shown to him.

''My primary work is to work for the people of his state at Delhi,'' he added.

Notably, the Pema Khandu-led-Arunachal government has now come under fire as People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) president Khaf Bengia accused him of illegal appointments in his office.

''I would like to say that in Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) are there but keeping aside these organizations, the Chief Minister of Arunachal has appointed some people on his own will which is seriously against the system,'' Bengia alleged.

Bengia further said that at least Governor BD Mishra camouflaged his three illegal appointments by engaging the service of Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University Saket Kushwaha but Chief Minister's Office didn't even do that.