Curfew imposed in Arunachal's Roing following mob lynching of accused over alleged molestation case

Tensions flared in Roing town of Dibang Valley district following a shocking incident involving the alleged molestation of minor girls at Mount Carmel Mission School. In response, the District Administration has ordered the immediate and permanent closure of the school.

The closure directive mandates that all parents and guardians withdraw their children from the school and make alternative arrangements for their admission in nearby government or recognized private institutions within their locality.

The situation escalated when an enraged mob on July 11, reportedly outraged by the incident, forcibly took the accused into their custody, tied him to a tree, and assaulted him. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Riza-ul Kurim, sustained grievous injuries in the attack and later succumbed to the injuries.

Kurim had been detained by the police in connection with the alleged assault. However, the legal process was violently disrupted by the mob, leading to the fatal lynching.

In the wake of this disturbing act of vigilantism and to prevent further deterioration of law and order, the district authorities have invoked Section 144 CrPC and imposed a curfew in Roing town. Additional security personnel have been deployed across sensitive areas, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Officials have urged citizens to maintain peace and allow the law to take its course. Investigations are underway both into the molestation allegations and the circumstances leading to the mob violence.