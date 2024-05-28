The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh as Cyclone Remal approaches, predicting severe thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days. The alert particularly affects the districts of Papumpare, West Kameng, East Kameng, and Pakke-Kessang.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X to announce the alert, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations. "I request everyone to take all precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable and isolated locations," Khandu wrote, underscoring the potential dangers posed by the approaching cyclone.

The IMD has detailed that thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall are expected in isolated places within Papumpare and West Kameng districts, while East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts should prepare for very heavy rainfall and lightning on May 28 and 29. Additionally, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts are also likely to experience similar weather conditions on these dates.

The forecast further extends into May 29 and 30, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall in Pakke-Kessang, Papumpare, Siang, Lohit, East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

The IMD has warned that the anticipated heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, leading to temporary road blockages and flash floods. These events pose a significant risk to kutcha roads and vulnerable infrastructures. The agency has strongly advised residents to avoid landslide-prone areas during this period.

Chief Minister Khandu also highlighted the need for preparedness in his social media post, emphasizing the importance of staying informed and adhering to safety advisories. "In case of any emergency, please contact the District Administration," he added, directing citizens to seek assistance from local authorities if needed.

Local governments are currently mobilizing resources and personnel to address potential emergencies. Disaster response teams are on standby, and helplines have been established to provide support and information to residents.