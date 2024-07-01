State-backed oil marketing companies have announced a significant reduction in the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective from July 1. Customers in Delhi will now pay Rs 1,646 for a 19 kg cylinder, down from Rs 1,676 previously. Similarly, in Mumbai, the revised price stands at Rs 1,598, while in Kolkata, it is Rs 1,756 per cylinder.

The decision reflects adjustments following changes in the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rates. However, there will be no alteration in the prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, which will continue to retail at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 818.50 in Chennai, and Rs 802.50 in Mumbai.

State-owned oil marketing giants like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) routinely revise cooking gas prices on the first day of each month.