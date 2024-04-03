New details have emerged regarding the deaths of three Malayalis in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh's Zero.

The victim's wrists were slit and also evidence of a cut on one of the victim's neck, according to the police.

The deceased are Kottayam couple Naveen Thomas (35) and Devi (35), along with their friend Arya B Nair (20) from Thiruvananthapuram. They were found at the Blue Pine Hotel in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Arya was discovered on the cot, Naveen in the bathroom, and Devi on the floor.

The police also revealed that Naveen Thomas did not provide documents of Devi and Arya B Nair at the time of the entry of the hotel.

Arunachal Pradesh police have informed the families of the deceased. Autopsies will be conducted, and the bodies will be handed over to the families.



Also Read: Arunachal: Three Kerala residents found dead in Ziro hotel

Arya was a teacher at a private school in Thiruvananthapuram, while Naveen and Devi were Ayurveda doctors.

Further, the three bodies have been sent to TRIMS Hospital in Naharlagun for forensic test and the family and Kerala Police have already left for Naharlagun.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was a suicide by the police and the three were allegedly influenced by tantric education.

Arya, who teaches French at a private school in the city, reportedly went missing on March 26. The next day, the Vattiyurkavu police registered a case based on a complaint from the parents.

After the mobile phone was switched off near Parottukonam, the police's efforts to trace the location of Arya's mobile phone went haywire. But later it came to light that Arya had gone to Guwahati with Devi, a close friend who used to teach German in the same school until a few years ago, and Naveen, who used to run the bakery earlier.

According to the details, on March 28, at 1:15, the victims checked in Hotel Blue Pine in Zero, however, one of them was introduced to the hotel authorities as their daughter.