Decade-long initiatives have strengthened Arunachal's handloom sector, empowered over 77,000 weavers: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 7 said the state government has spent the past decade strengthening the handloom sector, empowering more than 77,000 weavers while preserving the state's rich cultural heritage through skill development, digital initiatives and market expansion.

Extending greetings on the occasion of National Handloom Day, Khandu said Arunachal's indigenous handlooms and GI-tagged products have gained wider recognition through sustained government efforts.

"Celebrating 10 years of empowering Arunachal Pradesh's weavers, strengthening craft centres across the state, and taking our indigenous handlooms and GI-tagged treasures to the world. Our heritage, proudly woven by our hands," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Describing handloom and handicrafts as a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh's cultural identity, Khandu said the sector is not only a source of livelihood but also a reflection of the traditions and heritage of the state's indigenous communities.

"The art of hands is not just about employment, it is the identity of a culture. Handloom is not just a tradition, it is a living expression of our culture, heritage and identity," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state has 77,600 handloom weavers and 17,016 allied workers engaged in preserving and promoting traditional crafts.

Highlighting government initiatives, Khandu said 88 craft centres have been established, where over 886 trainees have received training. He added that 22 cluster development programmes and nine out-of-state cluster development initiatives are being implemented to improve the skills, productivity and market access of weavers and artisans.

He also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's 11 Geographical Indication (GI)-registered products, including traditional textiles of the Adi, Apatani, Galo, Idu Mishmi, Monpa, Nyishi, Tai Khamti and Tangsa communities, along with Monpa handmade paper, Wancho wooden craft and handmade carpets.

Khandu said digital initiatives such as Arun Shil, the Digital Yarn Depot, the Integrated Department Portal, and a dedicated departmental website have been introduced to provide weavers with a digital identity, easier access to government services and improved market opportunities.

"In Arunachal, handloom is not just woven from threads. It is the future of our identity, our tradition and the future generations," he said, adding that the sector continues to preserve the state's cultural legacy while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for thousands of families.