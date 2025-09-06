Decomposed body of unidentified person found near Gabu stream in Arunachal’s West Siang

A decomposed body was recovered from the Gabu stream near Logum Jini village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, September 6, police said.





The body, discovered around 2:30 pm, was in such a state of decay that officers could not immediately determine whether it belonged to a man or a woman. It was first spotted by a farmer heading to his farmland, Aalo police station officer-in-charge M. Chithan confirmed.





Preliminary observations suggest that the individual may have died at least a month ago. Police have begun cross-checking missing persons’ reports filed in the region over the past few months in an effort to establish the victim’s identity.





The Gabu stream, where the body was recovered, serves as a natural boundary between West Siang and Siang districts along the Aalo–Pangin–Pasighat road.





An investigation has been launched, and forensic teams are expected to assist in determining the cause of death.