Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated two significant monuments in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on October 31 - the 'Desh ka Vallabh' statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing Museum of Valour.

Poor weather conditions prevented Singh from attending in person at Tawang, leading him to conduct the ceremony from 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

The dual inauguration coincided with Deepawali and National Unity Day, marking Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. During the ceremony, Singh addressed recent developments in India-China relations, noting progress in restoring ground situations along the LAC.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended the ceremony in Tawang, paid tribute to soldiers who fought in the 1962 war at the Tawang War Memorial. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised this gesture as a reminder of shared patriotic duty.

The defence minister highlighted Major Bob Khathing's crucial role in integrating Tawang into India and establishing key security frameworks including the Sashastra Seema Bal and Naga Regiment. The new museum honours his legacy.

Singh emphasised upcoming infrastructure projects, particularly the 2,000-kilometre Arunachal Frontier Highway, describing it as a strategic asset for the region. He also praised the Border Roads Organisation's work on the Sela Tunnel connecting Assam and Tawang.

The ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and senior military officials. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi joined virtually along with other military commanders.