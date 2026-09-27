Dengue alert issued in Arunachal’s capital amid rise in fever cases

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have issued a health advisory urging early detection of dengue and greater public awareness amid a rise in cases of sudden short-term fever in the state capital.

The advisory, issued by the office of the Itanagar Capital Region district medical officer C. Lowang Mallo on Saturday, September 26, urged residents to take preventive measures and seek medical attention if dengue symptoms appear.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that causes acute febrile illness, generally lasting between two and seven days. Common symptoms include headache, body ache, joint pain, skin rashes and retro-orbital pain, or pain behind the eyes, according to the advisory.

Residents have been advised to prevent mosquito breeding by removing stagnant water, cleaning water coolers and tanks regularly and keeping water storage containers covered.

The health department has also urged people to use mosquito repellents and nets, install window screens and wear full-sleeved clothing to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

People experiencing symptoms associated with dengue have been advised against self-medication and asked to consult a doctor promptly for diagnosis and treatment.

The advisory specifically cautioned people against taking aspirin, ibuprofen or steroids without medical advice.