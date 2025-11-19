Dengue outbreak declared in Arunachal's Lohit district

A dengue outbreak has been declared in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district, prompting immediate action from the health authorities.

In a circular issued on November 18, District Medical Officer Dr. C. L. Manchay directed health teams to conduct misting, fogging and source-reduction operations in Tamla Nagar and Tribal Colony on November 19 at 3.30 pm.

The administration has intensified public awareness efforts on dengue prevention, symptoms and treatment, while educational materials in local languages are being distributed across affected localities.

Community meetings, mass blood-slide collection and a survey on the usage of long-lasting insecticidal nets have also been scheduled.

The DMO has urged Medical Officers, Panchayat leaders and local NGOs to coordinate closely to contain the outbreak, and the circular has been forwarded to senior district and state health authorities for necessary action.