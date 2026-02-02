Deomali forest department holds interactive meeting to address human–elephant conflict

An interactive meeting was organised by the Deomali Forest Department on February 1, to discuss possible solutions to the growing human–elephant conflict in Arunachal Pradesh’s Deomali sub-division, where elephant movement has remained a major concern for several decades.

The meeting was chaired by the Regional Action Plan Committee for Mitigating Human–Elephant Conflict in the North East Region, led by its Chairman B. S. Bonal, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Assam. Several senior officials and experts attended the interaction, including P. R. Marak, retired Chief Conservator of Forests, Meghalaya; Dr. Tajum Yumcha, Research Officer, PCCF (Wildlife & Biodiversity), Arunachal Pradesh; A. K. Deka, Chief Conservator of Forests, Deomali; and former Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang.

During the meeting, farmers and local residents shared their experiences of frequent elephant incursions, which have caused damage to crops, property and posed serious risks to human lives. The public highlighted the urgent need for effective and long-term preventive measures to reduce the conflict.

Key demands raised during the discussion included the installation of solar fencing around agricultural fields and elephant corridors, setting up solar street lights in elephant-affected villages, and the creation of a dedicated Elephant Protection Force to respond quickly to emergencies.

The meeting was attended by village chiefs, Gaon Burahs, PRI members, local public leaders and residents of the Deomali area. Representatives of the NGO Hinthong Foundation, led by Chajo Lowang and her team, were also present and shared their views on community-based mitigation measures.

The issue has gained renewed urgency following recent incidents in which several people were reportedly trampled to death by wild elephants in the Deomali area. Last year, former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar was killed in an elephant attack while on a morning walk from Deomali to Namsang village in Tirap district. He had represented the Khonsa North Assembly Constituency from 1975 to 1990.