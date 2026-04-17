Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Arunachal Pradesh hosts major workshop to boost youth employment

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Arunachal Pradesh organised a comprehensive workshop at Hotel Obsidian Blue on April 17, to promote employment opportunities and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The workshop focused on creating awareness about key government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Foreign Language Training Programme & Placement (FLTP), and the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS). Officials highlighted how these initiatives can equip young people with industry-relevant skills, provide financial assistance, and open avenues for employment both within and outside the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Nyato Dukam, who attended as the chief guest, stressed the growing importance of skill-based education and called for a shift in societal attitudes towards the dignity of labour. Speaking after inaugurating an awareness workshop under the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, he noted that in today’s competitive environment, skills are essential for employability, adding that even with reservation provisions, a lack of practical skills often limits opportunities in industries.

Dukam urged the youth to move beyond the traditional mindset of job-seeking and instead become job creators, promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance. The workshop also emphasised apprenticeship-based training as a pathway to enhancing employment prospects among young people.

Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai attended as the guest of honour. The department reiterated its commitment to strengthening the state’s workforce through skill development and innovation-driven initiatives.