Hostels across Arunachal's Changlang get solar lights to support student welfare

The Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang facilitated the distribution of solar-powered lights to residential hostels across the district, marking a significant step towards sustainable development and student welfare.

The lights were distributed through the BRCCs/CRCCs of the respective blocks under the Deputy Commissioner’s Untied Fund.

The initiative aims to provide reliable lighting and power backup to hostels, especially during frequent summer power outages, ensuring that students’ study hours and daily routines remain uninterrupted.

The education department of Changlang District extended heartfelt gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for this timely and impactful support. The effort underscores the administration’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and the living conditions of students, particularly those from remote and underprivileged areas.