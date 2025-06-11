The Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal's Papum Pare, Vishakha Yadav, on June 10 assured “full” support from the district administration to address key issues including illegal mining, unregulated public activity, and encroachment impacting the Pare Hydro Power Project operated by NEEPCO.

During an extensive review visit, the DC inspected operations at the dam site in Jampa and reviewed monsoon preparedness measures. She was accompanied by District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Tashi and other key officials.

The DC visited the Dam Control Operation Room, Powerhouse, and Switchyard at Sopo, where she interacted with engineers and staff. She lauded their efforts in managing critical infrastructure and ensuring operational stability, particularly during the challenging monsoon season.

A meeting followed at the Powerhouse conference hall, where NEEPCO officials gave a detailed presentation on disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience. The presentation highlighted challenges posed by illegal sand mining, unregulated picnicking, and encroachments along the riverbanks and reservoir areas. Officials sought active intervention from the district administration.

In response, DC Yadav assured the CPSU of her full cooperation and said the administration would take necessary action to resolve these issues promptly.

She also inspected the Bailey bridge connecting Sopo to Lekhi village—a key infrastructure component built with the support of the Pare Project’s Local Area Development Fund (LADF), symbolizing the collaborative effort between NEEPCO and the local administration.

Among those present during the visit were Sania Ngurang, Head of Plant, Pare Hydro Power Station; Taba Gagung, DGM (Tech), Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division; and Santanu Deb, DGM (Tech), Powerhouse & Switchyard Division.