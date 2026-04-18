Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor calls for cultural preservation at Digo-Yamo Festival in Arunachal Pradesh

The Adi community of Shi-Yomi district celebrated the Digo-Yamo festival with traditional fervour and enthusiasm on April 18, with Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor urging communities to safeguard their cultural heritage.

Attending the central celebration as chief guest, Nyigyor called upon the Boh, Ramo, and Bokar (BRB) communities to preserve their rich traditions, language, and identity. He emphasised that while adapting to modern developments, it is essential to protect indigenous culture and values.

The event was also attended by Education, Tourism and RWD Minister P D Sona, along with Deputy Commissioner Tunnge Loya and other dignitaries. Nyigyor encouraged communities to celebrate festivals without discrimination and highlighted the importance of unity across religion, caste, and creed.

Deputy Commissioner Loya also stressed the need to preserve traditional practices and urged the youth to take pride in their roots while embracing modern opportunities.

The Digo-Yamo festival marks the beginning of the paddy and maize cultivation season and is observed with traditional rituals, attire, and prayers for prosperity, a good harvest, and community well-being. The celebration reflects strong cultural bonding and the continued commitment of the people towards preserving their heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.