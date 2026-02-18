Dibang hydel project achieves key diversion tunnel breakthrough in Arunachal

The under-construction 2,880 MW Dibang Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a major construction milestone with the successful daylighting of a diversion tunnel, officials said on February 18.

According to a statement issued in Itanagar, the breakthrough of Diversion Tunnel-3 marks a significant step forward in the execution of the ambitious hydropower project being developed by NHPC Limited.

The final blast for the tunnel breakthrough was initiated by NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh on Tuesday. Officials said the achievement reflects steady progress in key construction activities and will facilitate smoother river diversion works, a critical component in dam construction.

The daylighting of the tunnel is considered an important phase in the overall implementation plan of the project, which is being developed on the Dibang River in the Lower Dibang Valley district. The project will have an installed capacity of 2,880 MW, generated through 12 units of 240 MW each.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate approximately 11,000 million units of electricity annually. In addition to power generation, it is also envisaged to contribute to flood moderation and water storage management in the region.

Officials further stated that the project will aid in regulating floods in the Brahmaputra River basin, strengthening downstream flood control measures while enhancing energy security in the northeastern region.