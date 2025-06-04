In response to the growing concerns over frequent landslides and an uptick in road accidents in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, the Anini Police has officially launched a dedicated Traffic Wing aimed at streamlining vehicular movement and enhancing public safety.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Dibang Valley, the new traffic unit has been formed to address confusion among the public regarding road closures and reopenings particularly during natural disruptions and to curb rising incidents of road mishaps.

Sub-Inspector Sahwney has been appointed as the Officer-in-Charge of the newly constituted Traffic Police Anini and will assume responsibilities with immediate effect.

The Traffic Wing will be tasked with a range of key responsibilities, including the enforcement of traffic laws, close coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) for real-time updates on road conditions, and timely dissemination of road status to the public.

Additionally, the unit will focus on proactive accident prevention, continuous monitoring of road safety conditions, and the launch of a dedicated Traffic Helpline to aid residents and travelers.

Authorities believe the creation of this specialized unit will significantly improve the efficiency of traffic regulation and emergency responsiveness in the vulnerable hill district.