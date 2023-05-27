A remarkable initiative called "Digi-kaksha" has been launched in the NTC Upper Primary School in Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh. Spearheaded by the newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Deomali, IAS Vishakha Yadav, this sustainable smart government school is set to transform the way students are taught and equipped for the future.

The inauguration of "Digi-kaksha: A Sustainable Smart Govt School" took place on May 27th, with the esteemed presence of Wangki Lowang, the Minister of Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED). The pioneering initiative, conceptualized by the Deomali Administration in collaboration with PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Limited), aims to overhaul the education system in Arunachal Pradesh.

What sets Digi-kaksha apart is its state-of-the-art infrastructure, featuring a 4K HD Interactive Android teaching board, making it the first of its kind project in any government school within the state. This revolutionary technology will provide an immersive learning experience for students, offering pre-loaded creative learning content for classes Nursery to XII, based on the CBSE curriculum. Specifically designed for slow and average learners, the content includes virtual experiments, PhET simulations, and interactive question banks.

Built on the BALA (Building as a Learning Aid) model, Digi-kaksha seeks to promote active learning and provide equitable access to education for all students, thereby democratizing the education system. By utilizing phonetics, animated videos, and real-life concept demonstrations, the project aims to empower even children with special needs, enabling them to thrive in their early stages of education.

Emphasizing the significance of foundational learning, the PHED Minister, Wangki Lowang, stressed the importance of teaching civic values such as hygiene and anti-drug awareness through the use of weekly documentaries. He further motivated teachers and students, highlighting the transformative power of education.

ADC Vishakha Yadav, IAS, shed light on the volunteer-led evening Pathshala, an after-school initiative aimed at reintegrating dropouts back into the education system. Addressing poor exam performance and the rising dropout rates, she stated that the project's success was a result of the concerted efforts of various departments and stakeholders.

Digi-kaksha ensures that learning becomes simple, fun, and engaging for both teachers and students. The initiative also includes provisions for teacher training and timely assessments to ensure continuous improvement.

The execution of Digi-kaksha was carried out by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Namsang Block, in collaboration with the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Deomali.